1,500 POs arrested so far

PESHAWAR: Over 1,500 proclaimed offenders have been arrested by the police in the provincial capital during the current year.
An official said on Tuesday the police had arrested over 1500 proclaimed offenders along with 177 facilitators during operations in 2022. The official said patwaris of the area were also being contacted to arrest the wanted people in their areas.
SSP Operations Peshawar Haroonur Rashid said that police recovered 247 AK 47, 36 Kalakovs, 104 shot guns, 305 rifles etc.
