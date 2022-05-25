10 dead in attack on bars, hotel in Mexico

CELAYA, Mexico: Gunmen killed 10 people in an attack on a hotel and two bars in the city of Celaya in central Mexico, security officials said on Tuesday. The attack late Monday claimed the lives of seven women and three men and left two people injured, according to the security secretariat in Celaya, in the central Guanajuato state. Officials found the dead bodies upon arrival in the neighborhood of Valle Hermoso after reports of gunfire, the unit said in a statement.