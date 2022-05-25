Pakistan to enhance EU trade ties

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar said Pakistan is keen to further deepen and broaden its multi-dimensional partnership with the European Union, especially in the economic and trade domains.
He expressed these views during his meetings with key members of the European Parliament and senior officials at the European Commission, in Brussels.
Naveed Qamar said the GSP Plus is an excellent template and a success story of mutually beneficial cooperation, as Pakistan's export to the EU increased by 86 percent and EU's exports to Pakistan grew by 69 percent, since inception of the scheme in 2014.
