Gold rises Rs1,950/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs1,950 per tola on Tuesday to new all-time high prices in Pakistan.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs143,600 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs1,672 to Rs123,114. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,858 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,590 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,363.16.