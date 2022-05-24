Abu Dhabi gas explosion claims two lives

Abu Dhabi: Two people died and over 100 were injured in the gas explosion that occurred in Abu Dhabi on Monday.Authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed that, according to initial figures, 64 people suffered minor injuries, while 56 others had moderate injuries.

The injured were transferred to hospitals to receive the necessary health care. The explosion in Al Khalidiya area caused material damage to shops as well as to the facades of neighbouring buildings.

Authorities had earlier confirmed that residents were evacuated to safety from six residential buildings that had been affected by the explosion. Work is currently underway to provide temporary housing for the affected residents until the buildings are completely secured.

Late into the night, special teams were seen conducting inspections of the residential building where the entire restaurant on the ground floor was destroyed. Several streets in the Khalidiyah area remained cordoned off due to safety concerns.