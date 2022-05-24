Regulating tourism

Keeping in view a boom in tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, investors and homeowners are either constructing or converting the existing residential houses into guest houses to extract maximum money from tourists. It is surprising that the district administration has failed to come up with workable SOPs for this new setup.

The area needs special security measures and regulations regarding the operation of guest houses. This may include keeping a record of visitors along with their complete information. The unregulated construction of guest houses in residential areas is not acceptable.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu