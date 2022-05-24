Mountains fire yet to be extinguished

BANNU: The fire, which started in the mountains in the Ahmadzai Wazir subdivision, could not be extinguished and it was spreading to other areas despite the efforts being made by the Rescue 1122 officials.

The fire-brigade of the Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot after being informed about the fire. They started making efforts to extinguish the fire but with little success. Two fire-brigade vehicles and 16 rescuers took part in the operation to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, a handout said on the directives of Bannu Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Zaman Khan, Nasir Khayyam along with Rescue 1122 teams were present on the spot to control the fire in Gangikhel Kala, Gambati Bannu mountains.

The fire is located several kilometres away in the mountains, which poses no threat to the population at the moment.The communication said Rescue 1122 Bannu’s two fire vehicles and an ambulance had been on the scene as soon as the emergency was reported, adding that 16 rescuers were taking part in the operation.