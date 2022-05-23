If elected, JI to turn Karachi into city of lights again: Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the JI had transformed Karachi into a city of lights during the mayoral tenure of Naimatullah Khan, and that the party would do so again if elected in the city.

Rehman expressed these views while addressing a corner meeting during his visit to District Keamari. JI leader Fazal Ahad Haneef and others accompanied him on the occasion. During the visit to the district, the JI chief addressed several corner meetings and other programmes in various union councils.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehman said that the JI has decided to hold the Karachi Rights Caravan on May 29 to highlight the issues of the city. The caravan will be held in the evening at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said.

He also said that the JI is committed to the city and its citizens, and will deliver for the city. He added that the JI is the only available force in the political arena that is capable of lifting up the megalopolis.

Unfortunately, said Rehman, Karachi happens to be an unlucky city. He explained that political parties turn up from hibernation in the metropolitan city ahead of elections and then go back to dormancy right after the polls.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had paid a visit to Karachi the other day but offered only lip service instead of making any major decision. “Once this was the constituency for Shehbaz Sharif when he was in the opposition, and now the same Shehbaz Sharif is enjoying the most powerful post in the country, while Baldia Town in the city has turned into a shambles,” he added.