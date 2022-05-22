Islamabad Police administration finally changed

Islamabad: The government has removed Ehsan Younas Grade-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) from the office of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad appointing Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan as IGP of the federal capital Islamabad.
The Establishment Division has issued a notification in this regard.
Muhammad Ahsan Younas has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the government of Punjab with immediate effect, said the notification.
The newly appointed IGP Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan Grade-20 PSP officer was working with the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) when transferred and appointed as IGP Islamabad.
