Pak Army sets up heatstroke relief centres

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has established heat stroke relief centres in area hit by recent searing heat wave across Pakistan.

On directives of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the heat stroke relief centers have been established with special emphasis on the desert belt in Thar and Cholistan, Sindh (27 heat stroke camps across Karachi, Hyderabad, Gadra, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Dadu) and Balochistan.

Heat stroke relief centres have also been established in other urban centres in Punjab where necessary medical care is being provided by Pakistan Army doctors and paramedics to ease lives of common people.

All necessary medical facilities and medicines have been provided at these centers.