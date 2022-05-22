One killed in Ghazi firing incident

HARIPUR: A man was killed when a member of the rival group resorted to open fire during a jirga in Bariyan village in Ghazi Tehsil, police officials said on Saturday.

Officials of the Nara Amazai Police Station quoted eyewitnesses as saying that there was a property dispute between the families of Muhammad Ismail and Muhammad Mushtaq, resident of Bariyan village. On the request of both the groups, some elders from the area went to mediate and were discussing the procedures of ending dispute when Muhammad Mushtaq allegedly opened fire on Muhammad Ismail but Abdul Akbar, who was trying to mediate between the rival groups, accidentally caught between them and was killed on the spot.

Muhammad Ismail also sustained bullet wounds in the firing incident, police said. The accused, however, managed to escape from the scene.