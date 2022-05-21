KPRA’s registration drive concludes in north region

PESHAWAR: Registration drive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), launched for taxpayers’ facilitation and tax acculturation in the North Region, concluded in Naran on Friday.

A press release said that over 200 service providers in Haripur, Mansehra, Balakot, Naran, Kaghan, Batakundi and Jalkhand areas were brought in the tax net and over 200 were identified who would also be brought under the tax net.

The teams of KPRA provided instant registration facility to unregistered business owners associated with services sector in Haripur, Mansehra, Balakot, Naran, Kaghan, Batakundi and Jalkhand in the 10 days long drive conducted on the special directive of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah.

The USAID-KPRM provided assistance to KPRA to successfully conduct the drive in which inspectors, monitoring officers and facilitation officers of KPRA visited the business premises of potential taxpayers for awareness and providing instant registration facility at their doorsteps.

On Friday, the KPRA registration team set up their mobile registration camp in Naran for the facilitation of the taxpayers, and the field teams visited the business premises of unregistered service providers and provided them registration on the spot along with providing information regarding the collection and administration of sales tax on services. The team held meetings with the association of tent service providers in Mansehra and with Naran-Kaghan Hotel and Restaurants Association who assured the team their support and cooperation.