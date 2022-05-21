Hayat Ahmed Khan, who was a well-known cultural figure of Lahore, dedicated his life in service to classical music, founded the All Pakistan Music Conference and was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. His daughter Lala Rukh, who was an artist and women’s right activist, led a life in community service. She was a founding member of WAF and taught at the NCA for over 40 years, where she founded the college’s master’s programme. Her paintings hang in the world’s most prestigious art museums including Tate Britain and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The other two daughters of the late Hayat Ahmed Khan have also dedicated their lives in the field of education while the fourth one is a doctor.

This family has been the owner of a house in the Gulberg neighbourhood of Lahore since 1953. It has been 22 years that the family is trying to resolve a dispute over the property. Land grabbers are continuously filing FIRs against the family members. The Punjab police and other relevant authorities have failed to help despite continuous appeals over the years.

Abdul Raheem

Lahore