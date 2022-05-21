Gold reaches Rs138,700/tola

Ag AFP

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs350 to Rs138,700 on Friday.The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs300 to Rs118,913 whereas prices of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs109,003, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1570 and Rs1346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $13 and was traded at $,1843 compared to $1,830 in the previous day, the association reported.