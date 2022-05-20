Ex-FM Sardar Assef passes away

LAHORE: Former foreign minister and ticket holder of PTI from Kasur Sardar Assef Ahmed Ali breathed his last on Thursday. He was 81.

Sardar Assef Ahmed Ali served as MNA in 1990, 1993 and 2008. He also served as foreign minister in the cabinet of Benazir Bhutto between 1993-1996. He also headed Planning Commission in 2008, in the cabinet of Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani. He later joined PTI.