Terror in Karachi

When it comes to Karachi, it does not matter which party is in power; the city’s problems remain unresolved. An alarmingly high crime rate of the city should ideally get our authorities to take immediate steps to deal with the issue. But it seems that they also know that residents of Karachi know how to live with this fear.

Also, since April, the city has witnessed three terror attacks. We do not want to relive the days of the past when setting out of our homes seemed dangerous. Karachi is an economic hub; it cannot afford to be unsafe. Our rulers must pay immediate attention to the city’s security concerns.

Rabia Sajid

Karachi