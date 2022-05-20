Pakistani pilgrims visit shrine of Hazrat Amir Khusro

NEW DELHI: A group of Pakistani pilgrims, accompanied by Charge d’affaires Aftab Hasan Khan, visited the shrine of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA) on Thursday and laid the traditional chaddar on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

A group of 110 Pakistani Zaireen is visiting New Delhi to participate in the 718th Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusro. The Charge d’affaires and the group of Pakistani Zaireen were greeted at the Dargah by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Tahir Nizami.

Other members of the Dargah Committee were also present on the occasion. After laying the traditional chaddar at Amir Khusro’s shrine, the participants offered dua. Afterwards, the Charge d’affaires and Zaireen paid their respects at the Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), located in the same compound.

After placing the Chaddar, dua was offered. During the dua, Dewan Tahir Nizami also prayed for the betterment of ties between the peoples of India and Pakistan. The Sajjadah Nasheen also did the dastaarbandi (traditional turban) of the Charge d’ Affaires and group leader of the Zaireen.

Speaking on the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires, Aftab Hasan Khan underscored the pivotal role of Sufi saints in the spiritual journey of the people of South Asia and termed the visit by the Zaireen as a blessed opportunity for each individual.

Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), a spiritual disciple of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, is famous for his love for humanity, as a means of realizing love with the Creator and has ardent followers all across South Asia, including Pakistan.

The devotees turn up in huge numbers from across the world, each year, on the occasion of annual Urs. The visit of Pakistani Zaireen is covered under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines. The visits could not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions.