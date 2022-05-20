IJT protests against college admin, police

LAHORE:Dozens of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) activists staging a demonstration blocked Ferozepur Road here on Thursday to protest against alleged police and college administration action against the students.

The students carrying banners chanted slogans and alleged that innocent students were expelled from the hostel of Government College for Boys, Gulberg using police force. They also alleged police for manhandling students during the action.

However, a college teacher, seeking anonymity, said that some Islami Jamiat Talaba activists had been illegally residing at the college hostel for the last many years without paying hostel dues etc.

He said finally the police were involved to get them out of the hostel. The Islami Jamiat Talaba protesters staged the demo and blocked the road for quite some time and later they dispersed.