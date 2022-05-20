Call to launch programmes to develop expertise in protein science

The HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry, Karachi University, in collaboration with COMSTECH Secretariat, Islamabad, and the Sindh Innovation Research and Education Network organised a three-day ‘5th National Hybrid Workshop on Classical Protein Chemistry’ from May 17 to 19.

Dr Aftab Ahmed, research associate professor at the Chapman University School of Pharmacy, California, USA, conducted the workshop.

In the inaugural ceremony, Prof Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, and COMSTECH coordinator general, said that due to the proven significance of protein science in medicine, agriculture, pharmacy, and other bio-sciences, it was necessary to initiate comprehensive programs to develop expertise and to train human resources in this field.

Protein chemistry contributes in many areas of biotechnology, involving recombinant DNA technology, analytical chemistry, clinical chemistry, medicinal chemistry, and protein therapeutics, he mentioned.

Talking about the international center, Prof Choudhary said that the ICCBS is an academic research institution which is truly regarded as a national asset, adding that the prime task of the ICCBS is to train scholars at the postgraduate levels. The graduates of the ICCBS are serving in top positions in industries and academic institutions home and abroad, he said.

Dr Aftab Ahmed said that proteins were the functional macromolecules responsible for catalyzing the biochemical reactions that sustain life; therefore, protein chemistry was an area of major importance in modern biochemistry.

The workshop on protein science and technology included a series of lectures on different aspects of protein purification and structural analysis. Hands-on training on different techniques in protein chemistry was also provided. Lectures and practical training were focused on the latest approaches for the protein functional, and structural analyses.

The participants of the workshop were provided an opportunity to learn the theoretical and practical aspects of key protein chemistry techniques, including High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Fast Protein Liquid Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Protein Sequencing, Protein Mass Spectroscopy, etc.