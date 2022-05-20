Cop survives murder attempt in Garden

A policeman survived a murderous attack in the Garden area of Karachi on Thursday. Police said the incident took place in the Bheempura area within the limits of the Garden police station. The wounded cop, 45-year-old Ashraf, son of Sher Muhammad, was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where his condition was termed out of danger.
CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on the internet, showing the cop sitting on a motorcycle at a market after shopping when an unidentified suspect came and opened fire on him at close range.
The footage also showed the injured cop attempting to catch the suspect but he escaped. Police said the incident might have occurred over a personal enmity and they were waiting to record the statement of the injured cop before registering a case. Further investigations are under way.
