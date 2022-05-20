Security to be beefed up in District South’s commercial areas

In the wake of three bomb blasts in the city in a span of a month, Deputy Commissioner South Captain (retd) Abdul Sattar Issani announced on Thursday that security would be beefed up in various markets and shopping malls in the district, and directed the police force to remain vigilant in the commercial areas in plain clothes.

While chairing a meeting in this regard, he said there were various markets and shopping malls in District South and their parking and overall security needed to be improved. The meeting was attended by police various officers, traffic police officials, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation officials, district municipal corporation and trade associations.

Issani said illegal parking on the roads outside major shopping centres should be stopped to avoid any obstruction in the traffic flow. The deputy commissioner said different trade associations in District South should also be taken on board with the district administration to strengthen security.

He directed the officials concerned to make sure all the CCTV cameras in the district were in working condition and directed the management of shopping malls to make arrangements for strict checking at the entry gates. The meeting was informed that eight persons involved in illegal parking had been arrested from different areas of the district.