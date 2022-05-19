Security to transgender persons demanded

MANSEHRA: The Aawaz district forum on Wednesday demanded the government to address the security issue of the transgender persons on priority basis.

“This forum through a resolution demands the government to include the transgender persons in the Ehsaas programme and end growing cases of violence against them,” a resolution passed by the forum in its meeting said.

The women, transgender persons, PWDs and members of religious minorities attended the meeting and raised issues faced by them in the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Wasiur Rehman said that Islam gives equal rights to the transgender persons, people with disabilities.

“The child protection unit is still none-functional here and to end the child labour the government should activate it here without any further delay,” Rafique Abbasi, the programme manager of Saibaan Development Organisation said.