5 POs among 83 arrested, contrabands seized

MARDAN: Five proclaimed offenders along with 12 accomplices and 66 other suspects were arrested during a crackdown here on Wednesday.
On the directive of District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan, the cops conducted search and strike raids in Hoti, Chura, Takhtbhai, Kharaki, BaizaiShahbazgarhi, Saroshah and Toru areas.
Besides the arrest of wanted men, the cops also recovered 2.5kg charas, 17 pistols, 31 grams ice, one Kalakov, three rifles, one gun, and bullets. Also, six persons were booked under the tenants’ law for not having themselves registered with local police.
Meanwhile, on the complaint of a father regarding sexual assault on his children, the DPO formed a team that arrested the accused within 24 hours of the crime in Garhikapura area. Abdullah and Ubaidullah were arrested and case lodged against them for the crime.
PESHAWAR: The Pakistani Taliban on Tuesday confirmed peace talks with the government and extension of ceasefire till...
MANSEHRA: The Aawaz district forum on Wednesday demanded the government to address the security issue of the...
PESHAWAR: The Revenue Mobilization for Investment and Trade programme held a two-day seminar on trade facilitation at...
HARIPUR: Local police have recovered the looted amount of Rs22.34 million and arrested two of the three alleged...
TIMERGARA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a number of development projects in the Lower Dir...
KHAR: The businessmen, students and general public on Wednesday staged a protest against non-availability of internet...
Comments