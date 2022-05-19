5 POs among 83 arrested, contrabands seized

MARDAN: Five proclaimed offenders along with 12 accomplices and 66 other suspects were arrested during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

On the directive of District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan, the cops conducted search and strike raids in Hoti, Chura, Takhtbhai, Kharaki, BaizaiShahbazgarhi, Saroshah and Toru areas.

Besides the arrest of wanted men, the cops also recovered 2.5kg charas, 17 pistols, 31 grams ice, one Kalakov, three rifles, one gun, and bullets. Also, six persons were booked under the tenants’ law for not having themselves registered with local police.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of a father regarding sexual assault on his children, the DPO formed a team that arrested the accused within 24 hours of the crime in Garhikapura area. Abdullah and Ubaidullah were arrested and case lodged against them for the crime.