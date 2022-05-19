Unit opens at KTH to save babies from blindness

PESHAWAR: Health and Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Wednesday inaugurated the newly established ROP Unit at the Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar.

The Retinopathy of Prematurity or ROP Project was completed with 9.3million and funded by USAID, said a press release. This procedure is effective for premature babies and will help a lot to save them from blindness and other eye-related issues.

Later, a session was conducted for the final year students at the Khyber Medical College (KMC) where Taimur Jhagra was the guest speaker.

This was an interactive session where the topic was healthcare system reforms in the form of Sehat Card Plus. Taimur Jhagra stated that the KP government was pioneering universal health coverage for 500 hospitals, including private sector hospitals. He praised KMC Dean Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb and the college administration for maintaining and building up a beautiful environment.

The minister said that Rs200 million funds were provided to the KMC and the first priority would be to have students’ problems resolved. He responded to students’ queries as well.

Afterwards, Taimur Jhagra visited Khyber College of Dentistry where Dean Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah demanded Rs700 million in funds for development projects and shed some light on current problems. The minister instructed the team to resolve the problems on an urgent basis.