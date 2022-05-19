Roll number slips uploaded

LAHORE:Punjab University Examinations Department has uploaded roll number slips of MCom Part-I, MEd (General Science), MCom Part-II and MSc (IT) Part-I and Part-II supplementary examination 2021 on PU’s web. According to details, the students can directly access/print their roll number slips from university website www.pu.edu.pk. The exam will commence from May 23, 2022.