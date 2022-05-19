Paragon case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam by May 31.
Khawaja Salman Rafique accused in this case appeared before the court and marked his attendance. However, Khawaja Saad Rafique didn’t join the court hearing and an application was moved on his behalf seeking one time exemption from personal appearance which was granted by the court.
According to the reference details, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority.
