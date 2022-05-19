Out of water

The current water crisis in the country should be a wakeup call for many people who use water irresponsibly. Whatever is happening in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti area is a result of our state’s irresponsible policies. The unequal distribution of water to smaller provinces has wreaked havoc in these areas.

In Dera Bugti, residents were forced to drink contaminated water, which resulted in a cholera outbreak in the area. Why are our political parties least concerned about the suffering of ordinary people? All parties are interested in gaining power; no one wants to work for the betterment of the country.

Kiran Naz

Karachi