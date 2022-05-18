CDA meeting on water supply

Islamabad: A meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday was informed that consumers in the federal capital are currently receiving over 45 million gallons (MGD) of water per day.
The meeting was informed that after making 18 new tube-wells operation and repair of 14 tube-wells along with repair of around 1,000 leakages, the water supply directorate added 15 MGD of water to the supply system.
The consumers were already receiving 20 MGD of water from Simly Dam, 9 MGD from Khanpur Dam, 2 MGD from Rawal Dam (another 2 MGD to be added in the next few days). The meeting was informed that another 4 MGD of water will be added to the water supply system increasing the total supply to 50 MGD.
The CDA Chairman, Amer Ali directed the officials concerned to make all the water tankers operational and repair water leakages.
Islamabad : The local administration in the wee hours of Tuesday finally controlled the raging fire that emerged a...
Islamabad : Federal Directorate of Education has announced Uniform Promotion Policy for Class one to nine for annual...
Islamabad : As a severe heatwave is reported in most parts of the country, the Federal Directorate of Education on...
Islamabad : A family living in a slum has alleged that their 8-month child, Sikandar, has been kidnapped from...
Islamabad The regulator for medical and dental education has refused to reduce pass marks for the skills exam taken by...
Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday chaired the...
Comments