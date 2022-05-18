CDA meeting on water supply

Islamabad: A meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday was informed that consumers in the federal capital are currently receiving over 45 million gallons (MGD) of water per day.

The meeting was informed that after making 18 new tube-wells operation and repair of 14 tube-wells along with repair of around 1,000 leakages, the water supply directorate added 15 MGD of water to the supply system.

The consumers were already receiving 20 MGD of water from Simly Dam, 9 MGD from Khanpur Dam, 2 MGD from Rawal Dam (another 2 MGD to be added in the next few days). The meeting was informed that another 4 MGD of water will be added to the water supply system increasing the total supply to 50 MGD.

The CDA Chairman, Amer Ali directed the officials concerned to make all the water tankers operational and repair water leakages.