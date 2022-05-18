Two most wanted TTP terrorists killed in NW

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two most wanted terrorists of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an encounter that took place in North Waziristan District (NWD) late Monday night.
“Two most wanted TTP Terrorists were killed by security forces in Boya, NWD,” the ISPR said Tuesday. “On the night of May 16 and 17, a fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Boya, North Waziristan District.
During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. The terrorists were identified as commander Rasheed alias Jabir and Abdul Salam alias Chamtoo,” it said. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists who were actively involved in terrorist activities in the area.
