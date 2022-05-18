PHA plants 400 trees at canal

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted around 400 fruit trees alongside the canal, here on Tuesday. On the occasion, PHA Director General appreciated the role of civil society for making the country green, adding that the 400 plants were given by the civil society which were planted at canal.

He also appreciated the PHA staff for doing their outdoor duties in extreme weather. He maintained that PHA was striving to make the City more beautiful by carrying out various beautification projects.