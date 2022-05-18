Hamza orders probe into illegal structures in Murree

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz sought a report on illegal construction of buildings during his visit to Murree on Tuesday.

He directed holding an inquiry into construction of illegal buildings and demanded details of buildings constructed without approved maps or authority's permission. He announced the restoration of the Iqbal Library and revamping of the expressway.

Walking street and Pindi Point would also be restored along with restoration and beautification of link roads and streetlights; he added and emphasised that special attention should be paid to solid waste management. Infrastructure and standard of municipal services should be improved; he stressed and added that the general bus stand should be restored by June. SMB should be installed for tourists’ count and traffic information; he said and instructed to activate online portal of Murree without any delay. Control rooms of PDMA and the tourism department should be set up to deal with any untoward incidents, he said.

WARM WELCOME: The CM was accorded a warm welcome in Murree where PML-N workers chanted slogans of long live Hamza Shehbaz. The workers kept walking with the car of the CM. He stopped the workers from coming to hospital and said that it would cause trouble for the patients.

The CM inspected civic amenities besides visiting THQ hospital where he inquired after patients and shook hands with children in their wards. He directed for ensuring availability of doctor in the vaccination centre along with increasing the number of paramedics there.

The CM directed improving cleanliness arrangements, adding shortage of doctors would be fulfilled and dialysis machine would also be brought into working conditions. He expressed indignation over muddled encroachments around the hospital and directed an inquiry into it.

WATER RECYCLING PLAN: The CM directed providing him with a water recycling plan to overcome water shortage in Murree while chairing a meeting at Government House Murree.

REPORT ON FIRING INCIDENT: The sought a report from Punjab IG on a firing incident between two groups in Khushab and directed arrest of outlaws.