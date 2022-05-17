Attaullah Tarar. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Attaullah Tarar said Monday the government had decided to move the Anti-Corruption Establishment against former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

In a press conference, the PMLN deputy secretary-general said that the ex-chief minister deprived the poor masses of their rights and "ruthlessly plundered the resources of the country".

He claimed former prime minister Imran Khan played the role of a facilitator in Buzdar's "corruption", while the ex-chief minister's front men also remained involved in "plundering the country's resources".

"Usman Buzdar will have to answer for his corruption," Tarar said. He said since his (Imran’s) ouster, the PTI chairman has been acting like there is no one more "pious" than him. "Imran Khan is trying to give the impression that there is no one more honest than him."

Tarar claimed that during the previous government, Khan took "illegal benefits", adding that the former prime minister was also involved in helping Farah Khan — a close aide of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi — to become an “absconder”.



“Farah Gogi was involved in corrupt practices and took the help of Bushra Bibi,” the PMLN leader maintained. He said there was no trail of Farah’s income and claimed that the close aide of Bushra Bibi had taken millions in exchange for each posting of a civil servant in Punjab.

“The corrupt schemes were planned and supervised from Bani Gala [...] Usman Buzdar, Farah Gogi, and others like them were taken on board just for corrupt practices,” he said. Tarar said Buzdar’s assets had ballooned after becoming the chief minister and added that the reason behind his appointment was to have a man in office who would “make money for himself and earn for Bani Gala as well”.