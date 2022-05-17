Would-be suicide bomber arrested

ISLAMABAD: The police have arrested a would-be suicide bomber, who had planned to blow herself up near a convoy of Chinese nationals along the China Pakistan Economic-Corridor (CPEC) route, a British wire service reported while quoting a police department statement on Monday.

The arrest came two weeks after a woman suicide bomber blew herself up on a university campus in Karachi, killing three Chinese teachers and a local driver. The police arrested a female terrorist in Balochistan, allegedly belonged to the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which started using women terrorists as suicide bombers, a new phenomenon for the security forces dealing with such attacks mostly carried out by the Islamist militants. “The woman wanted to target a convoy of Chinese nationals,” the police said, adding the attack was planned along a route of China Pakistan Economic-Corridor (CPEC).

According to the British wire service, the police have recovered explosives and detonators from the detained terrorists, and after initial interrogation, her plans were revealed that she wanted to target Chinese nationals commuting on the CPEC route. No other evidence was produced to support their accusation.