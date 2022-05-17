Bridegroom injured while making video

MUZAFFARGARH: A bridegroom was injured while making a Tiktok video during departure of wedding procession on Monday.
According to police source, groom named Baqir Hussain was making a Tiktok video just before moving from wedding venue located at Basti Allah Yar to the bride’s home. In the meantime, he was wounded due to a fire shot which was accidentally made by his pistol during the video shoot. He fell on the ground and people escorting the groom immediately shifted him to DHQ hospital. Police also rushed to the wedding place and launched formal investigation after taking the pistol into custody.
