FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) released a power shutdown notice from different grid stations on May 18.
According to a schedule released here Monday, the power would remain suspend from 4am to 7pm from 132KV Gohar Grid Station and from 6am to 12 noon from Bahmniwala feeder emanating from 132 KV value addition city, from 8am to 1pm from Gojra feeder emanating from 132 KV Samundri grid station. On May 19, power would also remain suspended from Zam Zam , Haryana, Garden Colony, Gulbahar Colony, and Babar Chowk emanating from 132 KV Khanoana grid station from 8am to 1pm.
Kamal Textile, Kamal Limited, Rasheed Fabrics, Abdul Rehman, Arshad Corporation, Jubli Moeen Mills, Image Textile, HAR Textile, Noor Fatima, Kamran, Five Star, MSC textile and Ittehad feeders emanating from 132KV Chak 103/RB grid station would also remain close from 8am to 1pm.
