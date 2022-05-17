Djokovic makes it 370 weeks at number one

PARIS: Novak Djokovic extended his record at the top of the ATP rankings to 370 weeks on Monday while Rafael Nadal drops down a place to number five.
The Spaniard was knocked out of the Italian Open in the last 16 and is leapfrogged by the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas who made it all the way to the final where he was turned over in straight sets by an inspired Djokovic.
The Serb, who claimed his sixth Italian Open title, has now spent 60 weeks more at number one than the next man on the list Roger Federer (310). Nadal is sixth on the all-time list with 209.
KARACHI: Asif Chandio, Amir Mumtaz, Ahsan Zawar, Saad, M Arshad, M Ali, and Mustafa Ali moved into the second round of...
LONDON: The Premier League title, a place in next season’s Champions League and the battle for survival are all...
LAHORE: Former English fast bowler and Managing Director of Yorkshire Darren Gough has joined Lahore Qalandars’...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has finalised a 10-member squad for the five-a-side tournament scheduled to be...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool were assessing the fitness of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as they prepare...
TULSA, United States: Tiger Woods practised at Southern Hills ahead of the PGA Championship on Sunday, where he said...
Comments