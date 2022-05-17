JI ameer visits UAE Embassy for condolence

Islamabad:Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq offered his condolences to Ambassador of UAE Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, over the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Sirajul Haq said that the people of Pakistan have lost a sincere friend and his absence will be felt for a long-time to come. He said that the late Shaikh Khalifa has played a key role for the development of our brotherly country UAE and for the welfare of its people. People of Pakistan share the grief of their brethren in Emirate on this occasion. Asif Luqman Qazi, director foreign affairs of JI was also present.
