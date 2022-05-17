IGP visits bereaved Sikh families

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Monday visited the Sikh community and assured early arrest of the killer of two Sikh community members.An official statement said that Ansari informed the families that a new plan was being devised for the protection of the Sikh community, and their worship places. He said that efforts were underway to arrest the outlaws and ensure peace. It merits a mention here that two Sikh brothers, Ranjeet Singh and Saljeet Singh, were shot dead in Batatal Bazaar the other day.
FAISALABAD: The dead body of a sexagenarian was found from the Jhang Branch Canal in the limits of Sandal Bar police...
MUZAFFARGARH: Household goods worth lakhs of rupees along with cattle were burnt alive after fire engulfed 20 huts one...
MUZAFFARGARH: A bridegroom was injured while making a Tiktok video during departure of wedding procession on...
FAISALABAD: Agriculture experts have asked the mango growers to ensure watering of orchards on weekly basis to save...
FAISALABAD: Two persons, including a woman, were killed and four others suffered injuries in separate road accidents...
FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company released a power shutdown notice from different grid stations on...
Comments