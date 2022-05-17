IGP visits bereaved Sikh families

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Monday visited the Sikh community and assured early arrest of the killer of two Sikh community members.An official statement said that Ansari informed the families that a new plan was being devised for the protection of the Sikh community, and their worship places. He said that efforts were underway to arrest the outlaws and ensure peace. It merits a mention here that two Sikh brothers, Ranjeet Singh and Saljeet Singh, were shot dead in Batatal Bazaar the other day.