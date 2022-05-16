Water fountain project draws criticism

Islamabad : The recently announced project to construct a water fountain on Murree Road Chowk has invoked criticism from various segments of the society who have stated it is unfair at a time when the residents are facing water shortage during severe ongoing heatwave in the summer season.

According to the details, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has released an animated video of a project to construct a water fountain at one of the busiest roundabouts of the capital city.

The people from different walks of life immediately started criticising this announcement and maintained that the civic agency should focus on providing water to the residents who are having a miserable life due to water shortage and power loadshedding in the summer season.

Some of them directly sent messages to the CDA chairman. They urged him to stop wasting public money on non-essential projects because Islamabad never needed a fancy fountain at the moment as it was currently facing a severe water crisis.

It is pertinent to mention here that CDA has so far installed five cybernetic (dancing) water fountains in different areas of the federal capital including Zero Point, Shaheen Chowk, PTCL Chowk, and Zoo Chowk. These fountains have a range of laser lights that creates a three-dimensional image.

On the other hand, an official of the civic agency stated that “They carry out development projects throughout the year, and construction of roads and water fountains are part of this process.”

“If we have announced this project then it does not mean that we are going to build this water fountain immediately. We will complete the formalities and initiate it sometime in the future. Currently, we are focusing on meeting the water requirements of the residents,” he said.