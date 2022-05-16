Operations wing receives 1,848 calls

LAHORE:Police Operations Wing Sunday released weekly performance report of Dolphin Squad and PRU. SP Saad Aziz while informing about the performance report said that quick response was given to the 1,848 calls received on the helpline. More than 63 thousand motorcycles, 8 cars and 78 thousand 294 people were checked. Twenty accused involved in theft and dacoity were apprehended. Stolen items and cash were recovered. Arms and bullets were seized. Nine proclaim offenders, 34 habitual offenders were arrested while 25 absconders were also apprehended. During the patrolling, 8 vehicles and 158 motorcycles were seized over non-verified data. Cases were registered against six motorcycles including a car on fake number plates.