May 16 lunar eclipse won't be visible in Pakistan

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast the first lunar eclipse of the current year for May 16.
According to it, there will be a total lunar eclipse on May 16, visible from North and South America, Europe, Africa, and a few parts of Asia. However, the stellar exhibition will not be visible from Pakistan, the PMD said in a statement.
"This first lunar eclipse of the year 2022 will not be visible in Pakistan," it said.
The PMD said there were a total of seven phases of the eclipse.
According to Pakistan Standard Time, this astronomical spectacle will start at 06:32 PST with a penumbral eclipse. At 07:28 PST partial eclipse will begin. Around 08:29 PST, there will be a Total Eclipse with the Greatest Eclipse occurring at 09:13 PST.
The eclipse will start fading at 09:54 PST with the total eclipse ending. The eclipse will further recede when the partial eclipse ends around 10:55 PST. The penumbral eclipse will finally end at 11:51 PST.
The May 16 eclipse will approximately take a little more than five hours taking into account all these phases.
