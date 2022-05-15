Wasa provides clean drinking water in City

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency has stationed water tankers in various city localities in view of the current heat wave here on Saturday.

The ares were Begumpura, Gol Bagh, Shadbagh, Mughalpura, G Block in Jubilee Town, Aziz Bhatti in Wagah Town, Jode Pul Tajpura and Lal Pul Disposal Station, Ichhra Main Road, Jahangir Park Main Road, Muslim Ganj Kalan Lytton Road, Main Liberty Market, Main Gulshan Ravi , Atif Chowk Islampura, Main Outfall Road Sant Nagar, Davis Road and AG Office, Shahdara Mor in Ravi Town, Ek Moria Pul, Siddiquepura, Bhaati Chowk Data Darbar, Maryam Colony near Madar-e-Millat Road in Nishtar Town, Barkat Market Garden Town, Karim Park Main Ferozepur Road, LMP Disposal Link Road and outside Wasa Head Office Gulberg.