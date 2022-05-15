Haleem Adil booked for ‘threatening’ anti-encroachment team

The Gulshan-e-Maymar police have lodged an FIR against PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and others on a complaint of the Anti-Encroachment Force on charges of attempt to murder, threats, instigation and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Police said on Saturday Anti-Encroachment Force Director Abdul Waleed had complained that late on Friday night they received information that some unidentified persons were raising a construction on a piece of government land in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Responding to information, the police said, staffers rushed to the spot where they found construction work of a wall was underway.

A person introduced himself as Fahim, started using abusive language and called Haleem Adil Sheikh, the police said, adding that Fahim then handed over the phone to Waleed, and during the conversation Sheikh used abusive language and threatened him with dire consequences. He also threatened him and other staffers with removal from their jobs.

However, the police said, the call was disconnected, the officials started seizing the construction material and told the persons present at the scene to stop, but they resisted, interfered in government work, took out a pistol and pointed it at one official of the Anti-Encroachment Force and hit the official vehicle of the force with the weapon.

The raiding team overpowered the suspects, arrested one Shahzada Fahim and seized a bag from his possession. During a search of the bag, the team found files of various societies and goths, stamps papers of government land, CNICs of the different persons and other items. The suspects were formerly arrested and a case was registered against them on the complaint of Abdul Waleed.

A few days ago, the Sindh government had issued a notification that said the Anti-Encroachment Force would be able to formally eliminate encroachments from any government land, greenbelts, societies, footpaths and roads.

The force has been given full powers to register cases. The plaintiff will also be an officer of the force, which is fully empowered to carry out orders of courts.