SECP registers 2,345 new firms

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered 2,345 new companies in April 2022 raising the total number of registered companies to 168,030, it said on Saturday.
SECP has reported an increase of 7 percent in companies’ registration as compared to corresponding period last year.
The total number of registered companies now stands at 168,030. Total capitalization (paid-up-capital) with regard to newly incorporated companies for April stood at Rs3.1 billion.
Foreign investment has been reported in 63 new companies.
These companies have foreign investors from Afghanistan, Austria, Azerbaijan, Canada, China, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, Korea South, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UAE, UK, Ukraine and the USA.
In April, about 65 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while 33 percent were registered as single member companies.
Two percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, foreign companies and limited liability partnership (LLP).
About 99.8 percent companies were registered online and 0.02 percent companies were registered offline, while 175 foreign users were registered from overseas.
