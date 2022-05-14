Customs to carry out body search at borders

PESHAWAR: Ministry of Interior has issued directives assigning the body search of pedestrians inside immigration centres and at border points to Pakistan Customs.

A notification was also issued by the secretary of Interior, stopping other departments from performing the same duty at borders.

Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) welcomed the decision. In a statement issued here on Friday, chamber’s Vice-President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi termed the decision fitting as search by different departments was not only creating problems but also delayed border crossing by pedestrians and goods-laden trucks.