PTI MNA inaugurates power feeders

MANSEHRA: The former federal parliamentary secretary and MNA Salah Mohammad Khan inaugurated the 132 KV Chatterplain feeders on Friday.
The Prime Minister’s advisor Amir Muqam would also inaugurate the same electricity supply scheme today (Monday).
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and activists led by Saleh Mohammad Khan and former federal minister Railways Azam Khan Swati reached the Chatterplain gridstation in a rally.
They raised slogans in support of PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
“This development scheme has been completed with my funds and PMLN leaders also announced to inaugurate it just for the face saving as they couldn’t complete it during the last 30 years,” Saleh Mohammad Khan told the charged crowd.
PESHAWAR: A meeting here on Friday assessed the implementation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act and...
PESHAWAR: A book titled “Tehzeeb Ka Safar”, authored by a Peshawar-based journalist, has come out.The book by...
PESHAWAR: Ministry of Interior has issued directives assigning the body search of pedestrians inside immigration...
HARIPUR: The ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Bernhard Schlagheck, on Friday said that his country was...
NOWSHERA: Several citizens on Friday demanded retrieval of their precious lands which they alleged had been grabbed by...
PESHAWAR: Organisational structure of the Public Health Reference Laboratory at Khyber Medical University has been...
Comments