PTI MNA inaugurates power feeders

MANSEHRA: The former federal parliamentary secretary and MNA Salah Mohammad Khan inaugurated the 132 KV Chatterplain feeders on Friday.

The Prime Minister’s advisor Amir Muqam would also inaugurate the same electricity supply scheme today (Monday).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and activists led by Saleh Mohammad Khan and former federal minister Railways Azam Khan Swati reached the Chatterplain gridstation in a rally.

They raised slogans in support of PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“This development scheme has been completed with my funds and PMLN leaders also announced to inaugurate it just for the face saving as they couldn’t complete it during the last 30 years,” Saleh Mohammad Khan told the charged crowd.