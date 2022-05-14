‘BOI to fetch foreign investment’

Tokyo: Federal minister for Board of Investment (BOI) Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Friday said the government’s first priority would be to restore foreign investment as there were ample prospects for foreign investors to make profitable investment in Pakistan.

Hussain told The News that foreign investment in the country had been stalled for last two years and was restricted to only memorandum of understanding (MoUs).

He further asserted that there were substantial opportunities for foreign investors to make profitable investments in the country. He also assured of all possible facilities for foreign investors.

Hussain stated that China was a reliable friend of Pakistan and currently investing heavily in the form of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. He explained that foreign investments bring more employment and also contribute to expanding economy.