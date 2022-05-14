Roads being built at traders’ request, says Wahab

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of road from the United Medical and Dental College (UMDC) to 16000 Road and other projects in Korangi on Friday.

Under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP), several projects were under construction, he said. There was a 2.1 Kilometer dual-lane road being constructed from Fishermen Chowrangi to the UMDC. Two-lane road from intersection 9000 road to the Hilly Ground in Korangi would also be constructed.

Wahab said a family park and cricket ground would be constructed in the Pahari ground and the construction of roads, sidewalks, street lights and tree plantation would be done. All these projects would be completed by November 2022.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government believed in serving the people without any discrimination and it was the responsibility of the state to solve the problems of the people. Parks and roads were also being built to fulfil the promise made to the people. The Sindh government was constructing connected roads at the request of industrialists and traders.

Besides these projects, work had also started on Mehran Highway which would cost Rs1.25 billion. He said garbage was also a major problem and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board was working to resolve the issue. Door-to-door garbage collection and mechanical sweeping were being done in the city. A task force had been formed to check water theft and orders had been issued to remove illegal hydrants.

The administrator said 49 buses had reached Karachi for the Orange Line project, adding that 280 new ambulances for Ambulance Service 1122 would also start functioning in the next few weeks.

He said that parks were being constructed with modern designs in which all the needs were being taken care of. “In the last week, four development projects have been started in Ibrahim Hyderi. Development journey is on in Karachi. In the past, many areas of Karachi were deprived of development projects,” he stated, adding that the top leadership of the PPP wanted equal development across Karachi.

Responding to the criticism of the PPP government, Wahab said some people's job was only to criticise as they believed in criticism for the sake of criticism. He added that the Sindh government had been providing recreational facilities to the citizens as exemplified by the construction of People's Square and Manora Beach where thousands of people went daily for recreation.