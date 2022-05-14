365,000 students to sit SSC exams from May 17

The Board of Secondary Education, Karachi (BSEK) on Friday announced that 365,000 students would appear in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations 2022, which would commence on May 17.

Talking to journalists about the arrangements for the exams, BSEK Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah said the board had sent letters to the law enforcement agencies to ensure the implementation of Section 144 so that unauthorised persons could not enter the examination centres' premises. A total of 448 examination centres have been set up across the city in 19 different towns -- 253 centres for male students and 195 for female students.

Shah mentioned that around 16 examination centres had been declared sensitive. To discourage the copy culture, he said they had requested the Sindh police chief to strictly warn all photocopy shops nearby the examination centres to not open their shops during the exam hours.

For the first time, the BSEK has issued computerised admit cards to the candidates, Shah said the board of management had decided that vigilance officers would perform their duties under the rotation policy, and each vigilance officer would submit a report on a daily basis.

He said the secretary of universities and boards had already informed the Sindh police chief about the security issues. He had been requested to deploy police personnel for the safety of the examination centres so the candidates could feel safe.