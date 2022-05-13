Work on ANF rehab centre launched

Islamabad : Ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the ANF Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) was organised at Humak Town, Islamabad.
Director General ANF Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo HI(M) laid the foundation stone of the ANF Drug Centre. The newly founded rehabilitation & treatment centre will bear 100 bedded treatment capacity including 70 bedded male and 30 bedded female & juvenile treatment wards. The centre will cost an amount of Rs489.393 Million and will be functional in two years.
Islamabad : The Shifa International Hospital on Thursday celebrated International Nurses Day with a theme of Voice to...
Islamabad : Islamabad police have busted two criminal gangs involved in numerous snatching incidents in the areas of...
Islamabad : ‘Gender accelerators’ are being established at the Planning Commission and all provincial and regional...
Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority , Amer Ali Ahmad on Thursday directed officials of the...
Islamabad : Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada held a meeting with a delegation comprising...
Rawalpindi : As twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad reel under hot weather conditions, the residents thronged the...
Comments