Work on ANF rehab centre launched

Islamabad : Ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the ANF Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) was organised at Humak Town, Islamabad.

Director General ANF Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo HI(M) laid the foundation stone of the ANF Drug Centre. The newly founded rehabilitation & treatment centre will bear 100 bedded treatment capacity including 70 bedded male and 30 bedded female & juvenile treatment wards. The centre will cost an amount of Rs489.393 Million and will be functional in two years.